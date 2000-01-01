EQUAL OPPORTUNITY

The Federal Bureau of Investigation is an Equal Opportunity Employer. All qualified applicants will receive consideration. Except where otherwise provided by law, selection will be made without regard to, and there will be no discrimination because of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, political affiliations, marital status, non-disqualifying physical or mental disability, age, sexual orientation, gender identity, genetic information, membership or non-membership in an employee organization, or on the basis of personal favoritism or other non-merit factors.

The FBI welcomes and encourages applications from persons with physical and mental disabilities, and will reasonably accommodate the needs of those persons. The decision on granting reasonable accommodation will be on a case-by-case basis. The FBI is firmly committed to satisfying its affirmative obligations under the Rehabilitation Act of 1973, to ensure that persons with disabilities have every opportunity to be hired and advanced on the basis of merit within the FBI.

If you believe that you have been discriminated against in the hiring process, you must contact an FBI EEO Counselor at 202.324.4128 within forty-five (45) calendar days of the alleged discriminatory action. Failure to contact an EEO Counselor within 45 calendar days may result in your forfeiting your right to pursue a claim of discrimination.